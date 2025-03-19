Left Menu

Naidu Family's Decade-long Tradition: Honoring Heritage and Devotion at Tirupati

N Chandrababu Naidu and his family maintain their 10-year tradition by visiting the Tirupati temple to celebrate his grandson's birthday. They fund the day's food distribution. The family derives wealth from Heritage Foods, a leading dairy product retailer chaired by Bhuvaneswari Nara and executive directed by Brahmani.

Naidu Family's Decade-long Tradition: Honoring Heritage and Devotion at Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, is set to celebrate a decade-long tradition this Thursday. In honor of his grandson's birthday, the family will visit the revered Tirupati temple, embracing a custom that includes financing the day's food distribution for devotees.

Joining Naidu are his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson Devaansh. As they prepare to seek blessings from Lord Balaji on March 21, the initiative to cover Annaprasadam costs underlines their commitment to both family and faith.

Significantly, the family's wealth predominantly comes from Bhuvaneswari's substantial stake in Heritage Foods Ltd. Brahmani plays a pivotal role as the executive director, continuing the legacy of quality and expansion in the dairy industry. Such endeavors reflect the family's broader influence beyond political realms.

