Olympic Legacy: Bach- Bindra Bond and India's Olympic Aspirations Unveiled

Outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach lauded Abhinav Bindra for his Olympic Values Education efforts. The historic IOC Session highlighted India's involvement with programs aiming to infuse Olympic values in education. Interest from countries for hosting future Olympic Games was noted, with India keen on the 2036 bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Costanavarino | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the historic IOC Session, outgoing president Thomas Bach praised Abhinav Bindra for his pivotal role in promoting Olympic values through education.

The session, held in Greece, acknowledged India's Olympic initiatives, including the introduction of bamboo table tennis boards in rural areas as part of the Olympism 365 programme.

Bach also revealed a strong international interest in hosting future Olympic Games, with India expressing its ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

