Olympic Legacy: Bach- Bindra Bond and India's Olympic Aspirations Unveiled

During the historic IOC Session, outgoing president Thomas Bach praised Abhinav Bindra for his pivotal role in promoting Olympic values through education.

The session, held in Greece, acknowledged India's Olympic initiatives, including the introduction of bamboo table tennis boards in rural areas as part of the Olympism 365 programme.

Bach also revealed a strong international interest in hosting future Olympic Games, with India expressing its ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)