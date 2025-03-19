Tragic Rituals: Baby's Life Claimed in Occult Ceremony

A heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has claimed the life of a six-month-old baby. The child died following a dangerous occult ritual last week, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The unfortunate event transpired after the infant, Mayank, was taken by his parents to an occult practitioner, Raghuveer Dhakad, in hopes of curing the child's perceived ailments. The ritual, meant to 'rid him of shadows,' resulted in severe injuries after the baby was dangled over a fire.

Authorities have since arrested the tantrik responsible for this tragic incident. The child's body is set to be exhumed for a postmortem examination to gather further details as the community grapples with the grim consequences of such superstitious practices.

