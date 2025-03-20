Mysterious Discovery: Body Found Near Renowned Radhanagar Beach

The tranquil surroundings of Radhanagar Beach on Swaraj Dweep were disrupted when a man's body was discovered Thursday morning, according to local police reports.

The deceased was identified as Avneesh Hegde, a 40-year-old from Kalyani Nagar in Pune, Maharashtra, through identification documents found at the scene.

Police, alongside an executive magistrate, confirmed the absence of any physical injuries. Radhanagar Beach, recognized as one of Asia's finest beaches, continues to draw tourists from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)