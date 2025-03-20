Telangana to Shine Internationally with Miss World 2023

The Telangana Tourism Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, officially announced that the 72nd Miss World contest will unfold at various culturally significant sites throughout Telangana, including Hyderabad, from May 10 to May 31. The estimated cost of Rs 54 crore will be split evenly between the Telangana Tourism Department and Miss World Limited.

Despite media reports suggesting the event's cost may balloon up to Rs 200 crore, sparking opposition criticism given the state's Rs 71,000 crore revenue shortfall, Rao defended the investment. He cited examples like South Korea's 'Squid Game' and 'BTS' to illustrate cultural assets boosting the economy. He assured that the Miss World pageant would similarly enhance Telangana's economy.

Miss World Krystyna Pyszková expressed enthusiasm for concluding her Miss World journey in India, praising the country's diversity and unity. Telangana Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal highlighted how the event will showcase Telangana's architectural wonders, such as the Ramappa Temple, Charminar, and Golconda Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)