Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Timely Handover of Hydel Projects

During the International Conference on Dam Safety, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu lamented the indefinite licenses granted to power generation companies, a situation he claims has dealt substantial financial damage to the state and caused its residents significant inconvenience.

Sukhu noted that historical norms dictated a 35-40 year validity for such licenses before project ownership defaulted to the state. However, current practices lack a firm timeline, forcing the government into legal disputes to reclaim these assets.

He emphasized the profound impact the state's residents had in facilitating numerous hydel projects, despite enduring displacement and ongoing struggles for rights recognition. Sukhu underscored the necessity of improved preparations for potential monsoon-related calamities and advocated for strict dam safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)