Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Timely Handover of Hydel Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu criticized indefinite licenses for power companies, citing substantial state losses. At the International Dam Safety Conference, he stressed the need for timely project handovers, legal battles for ownership, and improved water management to prevent downstream hardships during monsoon releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Timely Handover of Hydel Projects
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

During the International Conference on Dam Safety, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu lamented the indefinite licenses granted to power generation companies, a situation he claims has dealt substantial financial damage to the state and caused its residents significant inconvenience.

Sukhu noted that historical norms dictated a 35-40 year validity for such licenses before project ownership defaulted to the state. However, current practices lack a firm timeline, forcing the government into legal disputes to reclaim these assets.

He emphasized the profound impact the state's residents had in facilitating numerous hydel projects, despite enduring displacement and ongoing struggles for rights recognition. Sukhu underscored the necessity of improved preparations for potential monsoon-related calamities and advocated for strict dam safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025