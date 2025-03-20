Cyber Cops Chase Digital Piracy of Blockbuster 'Chhaava'

Authorities in Mumbai have launched an investigation into the illegal online distribution of the Hindi film 'Chhaava'. The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been targeted by cyber criminals who created 1,818 internet links to unlawfully circulate it.

The case was initiated following a complaint from an anti-piracy agency, and it is now under the purview of the South Region Cyber Police. The charges include violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act, and Information Technology Act.

The Mumbai police official confirmed that the cyber team is actively tracing the IP addresses associated with the infringing links, aiming to curb the illegal circulation and protect the film's distribution rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)