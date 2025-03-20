Left Menu

Cyber Cops Chase Digital Piracy of Blockbuster 'Chhaava'

Unidentified individuals have been charged for the illegal online distribution of the Hindi film 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal. Authorities have discovered 1,818 infringing links impacting its distribution and are actively tracking IP addresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:20 IST
Cyber Cops Chase Digital Piracy of Blockbuster 'Chhaava'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mumbai have launched an investigation into the illegal online distribution of the Hindi film 'Chhaava'. The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been targeted by cyber criminals who created 1,818 internet links to unlawfully circulate it.

The case was initiated following a complaint from an anti-piracy agency, and it is now under the purview of the South Region Cyber Police. The charges include violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act, and Information Technology Act.

The Mumbai police official confirmed that the cyber team is actively tracing the IP addresses associated with the infringing links, aiming to curb the illegal circulation and protect the film's distribution rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025