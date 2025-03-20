Cyber Cops Chase Digital Piracy of Blockbuster 'Chhaava'
Unidentified individuals have been charged for the illegal online distribution of the Hindi film 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal. Authorities have discovered 1,818 infringing links impacting its distribution and are actively tracking IP addresses.
Authorities in Mumbai have launched an investigation into the illegal online distribution of the Hindi film 'Chhaava'. The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been targeted by cyber criminals who created 1,818 internet links to unlawfully circulate it.
The case was initiated following a complaint from an anti-piracy agency, and it is now under the purview of the South Region Cyber Police. The charges include violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act, and Information Technology Act.
The Mumbai police official confirmed that the cyber team is actively tracing the IP addresses associated with the infringing links, aiming to curb the illegal circulation and protect the film's distribution rights.
