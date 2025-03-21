Mariah Carey Cleared in Holiday Song Copyright Dispute

In a recent courtroom victory, pop icon Mariah Carey has successfully dismissed a lawsuit claiming that her famous holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," illegally borrowed elements from a similarly named country song.

Judge Monica Almadani of the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles ruled that the plaintiff, Vince Vance from Vince Vance and the Valiants, along with co-writer Troy Powers, failed to demonstrate substantial similarity between their track and Carey's. The lawsuit, filed in 2023, sought $20 million in damages.

Carey maintained her innocence, stating that any overlapped themes in Christmas songs are common in the genre. The ruling also mandated that the songwriters cover part of Carey's legal expenses due to unsupported claims in their legal filings.

