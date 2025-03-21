Divine Discord: ISKCON and Jagannath Temple's Rath Yatra Dispute

A meeting designed to resolve a dispute between ISKCON and Puri's revered Jagannath Temple over 'untimely' Rath Yatras abroad ended without a conclusive resolution, according to a senior official.

Under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divya Singha Deb, religious scholars from both ISKCON and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) convened. Discussion focused on the repercussions of holding the untimely Rath Yatra, which reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee stated, 'The meeting was very cordial, and we apprised the ISKCON representatives of our concerns.' The latest Rath Yatra was planned by ISKCON in Houston, US, for November 2024, prompting calls for alignment with traditional dates.

