Left Menu

Divine Discord: ISKCON and Jagannath Temple's Rath Yatra Dispute

A meeting between ISKCON and the Jagannath Temple in Puri to resolve disputes over unscheduled Rath Yatras abroad ended without resolution. The parties discussed the impact of these events on religious sentiments. No firm decision was reached, but discussions were deemed positive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:51 IST
Divine Discord: ISKCON and Jagannath Temple's Rath Yatra Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting designed to resolve a dispute between ISKCON and Puri's revered Jagannath Temple over 'untimely' Rath Yatras abroad ended without a conclusive resolution, according to a senior official.

Under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divya Singha Deb, religious scholars from both ISKCON and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) convened. Discussion focused on the repercussions of holding the untimely Rath Yatra, which reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee stated, 'The meeting was very cordial, and we apprised the ISKCON representatives of our concerns.' The latest Rath Yatra was planned by ISKCON in Houston, US, for November 2024, prompting calls for alignment with traditional dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025