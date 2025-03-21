Echoes of Ram: Ayodhya's Cultural Renaissance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, emphasizing its significance in Sanatan Dharma. During a literature festival, he highlighted Ayodhya's cultural vitality and praised the ongoing rejuvenation of traditional festivals and literature amidst modern challenges.
During his recent visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the historic town's rich cultural and religious significance. He visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Mandir, where he offered prayers and was greeted by temple priests with traditional rituals.
Adityanath addressed a literary festival in Ayodhya, organized by author Yatindra Mishra, highlighting Lord Ram's enduring influence on literature and human dignity. He noted Ayodhya's importance as a cornerstone of Sanatan Dharma and the dramatic increase in pilgrimage to the city, which he attributes to its rising stature and recognition.
Reflecting on the Ramayana and its cultural impact, Adityanath underscored the role literature plays in shaping society. He also shared a personal anecdote on global perceptions of India and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving India's heritage. Prominent figures, including State Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and singer Malini Awasthi, attended the event. Adityanath's visit highlighted Ayodhya's ongoing cultural renaissance amid growing global appreciation.
