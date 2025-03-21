Left Menu

Echoes of Ram: Ayodhya's Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, emphasizing its significance in Sanatan Dharma. During a literature festival, he highlighted Ayodhya's cultural vitality and praised the ongoing rejuvenation of traditional festivals and literature amidst modern challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ayodhya | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:41 IST
Echoes of Ram: Ayodhya's Cultural Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During his recent visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the historic town's rich cultural and religious significance. He visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Mandir, where he offered prayers and was greeted by temple priests with traditional rituals.

Adityanath addressed a literary festival in Ayodhya, organized by author Yatindra Mishra, highlighting Lord Ram's enduring influence on literature and human dignity. He noted Ayodhya's importance as a cornerstone of Sanatan Dharma and the dramatic increase in pilgrimage to the city, which he attributes to its rising stature and recognition.

Reflecting on the Ramayana and its cultural impact, Adityanath underscored the role literature plays in shaping society. He also shared a personal anecdote on global perceptions of India and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving India's heritage. Prominent figures, including State Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and singer Malini Awasthi, attended the event. Adityanath's visit highlighted Ayodhya's ongoing cultural renaissance amid growing global appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025