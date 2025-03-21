Restoration Sparks Controversy: The Shahi Jama Masjid's Renovation Unfolds
The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has undergone significant renovations, including whitewashing and lighting, following a court directive. Amidst legal disputes concerning the site's historical origins, tensions have risen due to claims of the mosque being constructed over a former Hindu temple and recent violence in the area.
- Country:
- India
The renovation work at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal concluded this Friday, in accordance with a high court directive. This week-long restoration included whitewashing and lighting installation under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) supervision. The mosque committee confirmed the completion of the whitewashing process, while lighting tasks are nearing completion.
The restoration comes amid ongoing legal disputes about the mosque's origins after a petition alleged it was built over an ancient Hindu temple. Tensions escalated with violent protests during an ASI survey last November, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries.
Earlier this March, the Allahabad High Court instructed ASI to finish whitewashing the mosque's outer walls within a week, factoring in objections from the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee on ASI's survey report. The directive prompted ASI teams to conduct evaluations starting March 13, leading to the ongoing restoration work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharaja Drinks: Spotlighting Trailblazing Indian Women in the Beverage Industry
U.S. Domestic News: Key Developments Highlighting Health, Defense, and Economy
Court Deliberates on Jama Masjid's Whitewashing Dispute
Taipei Hosts 66th Anniversary Tibetan Uprising Parade, Spotlighting Human Rights Violations
ASI team reaches Sambhal mosque for measurements, assessment ahead of whitewashing, renovation work: Official.