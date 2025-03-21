Maharashtra Plans to Honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Agra Memorial

The Maharashtra government is set to build a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, to commemorate the epic escape of the Maratha ruler and his son from Mughal captivity. This initiative, led by the state's tourism department, aims to educate future generations about this heroic historical event.

The memorial's establishment was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the warrior king's recent birth anniversary celebrations. With a dedicated committee comprising historians and experts, the project will focus on storytelling and historical accuracy, ensuring an engaging tribute to Shivaji Maharaj.

Efforts are underway to acquire the site in Agra where Shivaji Maharaj was held under house arrest, which is essential for the project's authenticity. The tourism department will lead fundraising and land acquisition efforts, ensuring smooth progress toward the memorial's completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)