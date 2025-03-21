Karnataka Tightens Control Over Historic Bengaluru Palace Grounds

The Karnataka Assembly and Council have successfully passed the Bengaluru Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) (Amendment) Bill. This legislation enhances the state's jurisdiction over the expansive 472-acre Palace Grounds, limiting the role of the Mysuru royal family in the land's development.

The state cabinet's January 24 decision to reject Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issuance was solidified by an ordinance on January 29. This move aims to prevent the allocation of 16 acres within the Palace Grounds to the Mysuru royal family.

The amendment specifies that no TDR will be applicable to land governed by the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996. This move is in line with the government's infrastructure plans, which focus on utilizing a portion of the grounds for development.

