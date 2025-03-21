Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in Rishikesh for New Film's Spiritual Kickoff

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde arrived in Rishikesh on Friday to begin filming for their latest project. Before cameras rolled at the sacred site, the duo was seen partaking in a traditional Ganga aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, embracing the spiritual ambiance wholeheartedly.

Insiders reveal that the film is being helmed by none other than David Dhawan, Varun's father and celebrated filmmaker. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had previously confirmed the collaboration on his Instagram account. This project marks the fourth time Varun teams up with David, after successful films including 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

Looking ahead, Varun Dhawan is set to appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.' Initially scheduled for an April 18 release, its debut has been delayed to September 12. The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Production credits go to Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

