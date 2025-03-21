Doordarshan's Digital Leap: Engaging the Youth

In an effort to stay relevant to younger viewers, a parliamentary panel has recommended that Doordarshan team up with influencers and social media creators. This step is seen as part of a larger strategy to enhance its digital engagement and widen its audience reach.

Chaired by BJP's Nishikant Dubey, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology urged Doordarshan to modernize its content while remaining true to its mission of providing tasteful entertainment. The panel suggested expanding content on various digital platforms to compete in today's media landscape.

The panel also addressed operational issues, highlighting a notable manpower shortage, with Doordarshan alone having nearly 14,000 vacancies. To address this, the Ministry has been employing staff on a contractual basis while an HR transformation exercise is underway to optimize recruitment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)