Smt. Renuka Goswami: Bridging Cultures with Vedic Wisdom

Smt. Renuka Goswami, founder of Nimai Pathshala, presented a stirring address at the United Nations on Vedic women's role in society. After a strong international response, she is set to expand her mission of spiritual and women's empowerment in South Korea, continuing to share India's rich heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:54 IST
In an inspiring development, Smt. Renuka Goswami, founder of Nimai Pathshala, has been invited to South Korea following her impactful speech at the United Nations.

Her discourse focused on the invaluable contributions of Vedic women and their enduring impact in spiritual and social realms. This has sparked global interest in India's cultural heritage, particularly in reclaiming Sanatan Dharma's relevance in tackling modern challenges.

Central to Goswami's mission is Nimai Pathshala, an educational initiative offering free Vedic education to diverse communities. This platform not only imparts knowledge but revitalizes cultural connections, proved by its impactful outreach in Delhi's slums.

