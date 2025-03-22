Smt. Renuka Goswami: Bridging Cultures with Vedic Wisdom
Smt. Renuka Goswami, founder of Nimai Pathshala, presented a stirring address at the United Nations on Vedic women's role in society. After a strong international response, she is set to expand her mission of spiritual and women's empowerment in South Korea, continuing to share India's rich heritage.
- Country:
- India
In an inspiring development, Smt. Renuka Goswami, founder of Nimai Pathshala, has been invited to South Korea following her impactful speech at the United Nations.
Her discourse focused on the invaluable contributions of Vedic women and their enduring impact in spiritual and social realms. This has sparked global interest in India's cultural heritage, particularly in reclaiming Sanatan Dharma's relevance in tackling modern challenges.
Central to Goswami's mission is Nimai Pathshala, an educational initiative offering free Vedic education to diverse communities. This platform not only imparts knowledge but revitalizes cultural connections, proved by its impactful outreach in Delhi's slums.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
US Supreme Court denies Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India.
US Supreme Court rejects Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India
Can India Achieve High-Income Status by 2047? The Path to Economic Transformation