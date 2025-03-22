Left Menu

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Miss 2025 Met Gala Amid Legal Turmoil

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, typically Met Gala regulars, will not attend the 2025 event. The couple is embroiled in legal battles related to Lively's movie 'It Ends with Us'. The Met Gala, set for May 5, 2025, will honor Black dandyism, inspired by Monica L. Miller's work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:14 IST
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Miss 2025 Met Gala Amid Legal Turmoil
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds (Photo/Instagram/@vancityreynolds). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood's favorite couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, will not be gracing the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, as confirmed by a source to People magazine. This unexpected development has left fans in dismay, given the couple's celebrated presence at prior galas.

The pair last attended the high-profile event in 2022, serving as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. During that occasion, Lively made headlines for her custom Atelier Versace gown with its dramatic reversible train.

The upcoming Met Gala, scheduled for May 5, 2025, will spotlight 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' an homage to Black dandyism. Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds are navigating significant legal issues related to Lively's film 'It Ends with Us'. This legal battle involves a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Lively against Justin Baldoni, who has countersued for defamation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025