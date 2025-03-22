Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Miss 2025 Met Gala Amid Legal Turmoil

Hollywood's favorite couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, will not be gracing the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, as confirmed by a source to People magazine. This unexpected development has left fans in dismay, given the couple's celebrated presence at prior galas.

The pair last attended the high-profile event in 2022, serving as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. During that occasion, Lively made headlines for her custom Atelier Versace gown with its dramatic reversible train.

The upcoming Met Gala, scheduled for May 5, 2025, will spotlight 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' an homage to Black dandyism. Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds are navigating significant legal issues related to Lively's film 'It Ends with Us'. This legal battle involves a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Lively against Justin Baldoni, who has countersued for defamation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)