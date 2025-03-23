VHP's Historical Inspection Mission: Delving into Delhi's Past

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) undertook an inspection of the Humayun Tomb in Delhi on Sunday, focusing on understanding the city's historical context by scrutinizing past rulers' influences. This visit occurs amid heightened tensions fueled by Hindu groups protesting against certain Mughal emperors.

A delegation, comprising VHP functionaries and led by Delhi unit secretary Surendra Gupta, examined the UNESCO world heritage site under claims of seeking historical knowledge. Gupta urged that the action be seen only in a scholarly light, devoid of controversy.

The VHP plans to extend these inspections to other historical sites, such as the Safdarjung Tomb, and will eventually compile a report for the central government to delineate Delhi's complex historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)