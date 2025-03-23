Left Menu

VHP's Historical Inspection Mission: Delving into Delhi's Past

The VHP conducted an inspection of Humayun Tomb in Delhi to study its historical context. This initiative is linked to ongoing protests by Hindu groups against certain Mughal rulers. Led by Surendra Gupta, the findings will be reported to the central government to highlight historical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:47 IST
VHP's Historical Inspection Mission: Delving into Delhi's Past
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) undertook an inspection of the Humayun Tomb in Delhi on Sunday, focusing on understanding the city's historical context by scrutinizing past rulers' influences. This visit occurs amid heightened tensions fueled by Hindu groups protesting against certain Mughal emperors.

A delegation, comprising VHP functionaries and led by Delhi unit secretary Surendra Gupta, examined the UNESCO world heritage site under claims of seeking historical knowledge. Gupta urged that the action be seen only in a scholarly light, devoid of controversy.

The VHP plans to extend these inspections to other historical sites, such as the Safdarjung Tomb, and will eventually compile a report for the central government to delineate Delhi's complex historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025