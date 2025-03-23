VHP's Historical Inspection Mission: Delving into Delhi's Past
The VHP conducted an inspection of Humayun Tomb in Delhi to study its historical context. This initiative is linked to ongoing protests by Hindu groups against certain Mughal rulers. Led by Surendra Gupta, the findings will be reported to the central government to highlight historical contributions.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) undertook an inspection of the Humayun Tomb in Delhi on Sunday, focusing on understanding the city's historical context by scrutinizing past rulers' influences. This visit occurs amid heightened tensions fueled by Hindu groups protesting against certain Mughal emperors.
A delegation, comprising VHP functionaries and led by Delhi unit secretary Surendra Gupta, examined the UNESCO world heritage site under claims of seeking historical knowledge. Gupta urged that the action be seen only in a scholarly light, devoid of controversy.
The VHP plans to extend these inspections to other historical sites, such as the Safdarjung Tomb, and will eventually compile a report for the central government to delineate Delhi's complex historical narrative.
