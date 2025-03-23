Left Menu

Gadkari Urges Media: Expose Wrongs, Highlight Positives

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the media's role in societal transformation, urging it to critique wrongs and highlight positives. Speaking at the 'Nagpur Heroes' event, he encouraged media scrutiny of government actions, emphasizing transparency and accountability, and shared his commitment to penalizing corrupt practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:29 IST
Gadkari Urges Media: Expose Wrongs, Highlight Positives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the media's crucial role in fostering societal change, urging them to highlight positive actions and critique wrongdoing. Speaking at the Times of India's 'Nagpur Heroes' event, Gadkari emphasized accountability by inviting media scrutiny of his ministry's actions.

Gadkari acknowledged that recognition often stems from character and actions, not personality. He pointed out that positive news stories frequently go unnoticed, while negative ones gain attention, urging the media to balance reports.

The minister revealed measures against corruption, such as blacklisting contractors and jailing errant toll operators. Emphasizing transparency, Gadkari encouraged the media to actively report any irregularities, even within his own department, to uphold public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025