Gadkari Urges Media: Expose Wrongs, Highlight Positives
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the media's role in societal transformation, urging it to critique wrongs and highlight positives. Speaking at the 'Nagpur Heroes' event, he encouraged media scrutiny of government actions, emphasizing transparency and accountability, and shared his commitment to penalizing corrupt practices.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the media's crucial role in fostering societal change, urging them to highlight positive actions and critique wrongdoing. Speaking at the Times of India's 'Nagpur Heroes' event, Gadkari emphasized accountability by inviting media scrutiny of his ministry's actions.
Gadkari acknowledged that recognition often stems from character and actions, not personality. He pointed out that positive news stories frequently go unnoticed, while negative ones gain attention, urging the media to balance reports.
The minister revealed measures against corruption, such as blacklisting contractors and jailing errant toll operators. Emphasizing transparency, Gadkari encouraged the media to actively report any irregularities, even within his own department, to uphold public trust.
