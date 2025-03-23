Maintaining Peace: Yogi Adityanath's Plan for a Harmonious Festival Season

In anticipation of a bustling festival season, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is prioritizing peace and harmony. Overseeing a meeting to discuss law and order, Adityanath emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to anarchy, with key festivals such as Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Baisakhi approaching.

Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that celebrations cause minimal disruption to daily life, deploying additional police forces in sensitive areas and monitoring social media to prevent unrest. He stressed the importance of vigilance to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during this sensitive period, with enhanced security and management for crowds and festival gatherings.

The Chief Minister called for comprehensive emergency services, proper sanitation, and community engagement to sustain everyone's well-being. He also announced a three-day 'Janpadiya Vikas Utsav' from March 25 to 27, to mark his government's achievements in service, security, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)