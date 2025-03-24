Left Menu

Hallelujah Gelato: A Sweet Celebration of Pope Francis' Health

A new gelato flavor, 'Hallelujah', debuted in Rome to commemorate Pope Francis leaving the hospital. Made with gianduia, it was unveiled during his recovery from pneumonia and will be available across Europe. The flavor celebrates the Holy Jubilee Year, symbolizing relief and joy for Catholics worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:26 IST
Hallelujah Gelato: A Sweet Celebration of Pope Francis' Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

This past Sunday marked a heartwarming return for Pope Francis, who left the Gemelli hospital in Rome following a challenging bout with pneumonia. Catholics around the globe rejoiced at the pontiff's recovery, a sentiment echoed through an unusual medium: a new gelato flavor aptly named 'Hallelujah'.

Debuting at open-air kiosks just a short walk from the Vatican, 'Hallelujah' incorporates the rich Italian flavors of gianduia, blending roasted hazelnuts with pure chocolate. This preview marked an early celebration for International Handmade Gelato Day, attracting hundreds of pilgrims, tourists, and gelato enthusiasts eager to savor this divine treat.

The inventors, including master gelato maker Vincenzo Squatrito, designed this flavor to commemorate not only the Pope's recovery but also the Catholic Church's Holy Jubilee Year. As a fan of gelato, Pope Francis' endorsement adds a personal touch, while part of the proceeds will support projects for the homeless, aligning perfectly with the pontiff's charitable spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025