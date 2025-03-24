Hallelujah Gelato: A Sweet Celebration of Pope Francis' Health
A new gelato flavor, 'Hallelujah', debuted in Rome to commemorate Pope Francis leaving the hospital. Made with gianduia, it was unveiled during his recovery from pneumonia and will be available across Europe. The flavor celebrates the Holy Jubilee Year, symbolizing relief and joy for Catholics worldwide.
- Country:
- Italy
This past Sunday marked a heartwarming return for Pope Francis, who left the Gemelli hospital in Rome following a challenging bout with pneumonia. Catholics around the globe rejoiced at the pontiff's recovery, a sentiment echoed through an unusual medium: a new gelato flavor aptly named 'Hallelujah'.
Debuting at open-air kiosks just a short walk from the Vatican, 'Hallelujah' incorporates the rich Italian flavors of gianduia, blending roasted hazelnuts with pure chocolate. This preview marked an early celebration for International Handmade Gelato Day, attracting hundreds of pilgrims, tourists, and gelato enthusiasts eager to savor this divine treat.
The inventors, including master gelato maker Vincenzo Squatrito, designed this flavor to commemorate not only the Pope's recovery but also the Catholic Church's Holy Jubilee Year. As a fan of gelato, Pope Francis' endorsement adds a personal touch, while part of the proceeds will support projects for the homeless, aligning perfectly with the pontiff's charitable spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gelato
- Pope Francis
- hospital
- health
- recovery
- gianduia
- Hallelujah
- flavor
- Catholics
- Jubilee Year
ALSO READ
Pope Francis' Steady Recovery: A Testament to Resilience
Pope Francis' Journey Through Recovery: A Testament to Resilience and Tenderness
Market Poised for Recovery as Companies Rein in Debt Reliance
UK Job Market Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Economic Pressures
Pope Francis' Resilient Recovery: Navigating Health Challenges in His Papacy