This past Sunday marked a heartwarming return for Pope Francis, who left the Gemelli hospital in Rome following a challenging bout with pneumonia. Catholics around the globe rejoiced at the pontiff's recovery, a sentiment echoed through an unusual medium: a new gelato flavor aptly named 'Hallelujah'.

Debuting at open-air kiosks just a short walk from the Vatican, 'Hallelujah' incorporates the rich Italian flavors of gianduia, blending roasted hazelnuts with pure chocolate. This preview marked an early celebration for International Handmade Gelato Day, attracting hundreds of pilgrims, tourists, and gelato enthusiasts eager to savor this divine treat.

The inventors, including master gelato maker Vincenzo Squatrito, designed this flavor to commemorate not only the Pope's recovery but also the Catholic Church's Holy Jubilee Year. As a fan of gelato, Pope Francis' endorsement adds a personal touch, while part of the proceeds will support projects for the homeless, aligning perfectly with the pontiff's charitable spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)