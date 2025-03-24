Left Menu

From Silver Screen to Wedding Bells: 'Black' Star Ayesha Kapur Ties the Knot

Ayesha Kapur, famed for her child actor role in 'Black', has married longtime boyfriend Adam Oberoi. The intimate ceremony took place in Delhi, attended by close family and friends. Kapur wowed in a pink lehenga, while Oberoi wore a pastel sherwani. Ayesha's film journey included a brief Bollywood stint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:21 IST
Ayesha Kapur with husband Adam Oberoi (Photo/instagram/@ayeshakapur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayesha Kapur, who captured hearts as the young Rani Mukerji in the critically acclaimed 2005 film 'Black', has officially entered a new chapter in her life. Over the weekend, she married her longtime partner, Adam Oberoi, in a cozy ceremony in Delhi, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The ceremony saw Ayesha radiating in a soft pink lehenga with an elegantly draped dupatta, while her groom, Adam, chose a pastel sherwani accompanied by a pink turban, complementing her attire perfectly. Their nuptials were a testament to timeless elegance and understated celebration.

Ayesha's rise to fame came with her performance in 'Black', a movie that was a major box-office success and critically lauded for its storytelling and performances. While she stepped away from acting after brief appearances, her portrayal alongside industry stalwarts remains memorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

