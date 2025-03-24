From Silver Screen to Wedding Bells: 'Black' Star Ayesha Kapur Ties the Knot

Ayesha Kapur, who captured hearts as the young Rani Mukerji in the critically acclaimed 2005 film 'Black', has officially entered a new chapter in her life. Over the weekend, she married her longtime partner, Adam Oberoi, in a cozy ceremony in Delhi, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The ceremony saw Ayesha radiating in a soft pink lehenga with an elegantly draped dupatta, while her groom, Adam, chose a pastel sherwani accompanied by a pink turban, complementing her attire perfectly. Their nuptials were a testament to timeless elegance and understated celebration.

Ayesha's rise to fame came with her performance in 'Black', a movie that was a major box-office success and critically lauded for its storytelling and performances. While she stepped away from acting after brief appearances, her portrayal alongside industry stalwarts remains memorable.

