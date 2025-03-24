Left Menu

Galaxsys Big Banger Tournament: Epic iGaming Showdown

Fun88 introduces the Galaxsys Big Banger Tournament from March 15 to May 31, 2025. With a prize pool of ₹45 lakh, players can engage in exciting games, earning leaderboard points with each ₹10 wagered. The competition offers six rounds and multiple batch prizes, attracting both seasoned and casual gamers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:05 IST
Fun88, a prominent player in the online iGaming industry, has unveiled its latest venture: the Galaxsys Big Banger Tournament. This thrilling competition will run from March 15 to May 31, 2025, offering participants a chance to compete for a colossal prize pool of ₹45 lakh.

Players will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in the Galaxsys games, which include popular titles such as Rocketon and Maestro. Each ₹10 wagered translates to valuable leaderboard points, with no minimum multiplier required, creating an inclusive environment for all participants.

The tournament features six high-stakes batches, each offering its own prize pool, including a top prize of ₹1,35,000 per batch. With guaranteed winnings for 520 players, the Galaxsys Big Banger Tournament promises to be a landmark event for enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

