Bong Joon Ho's Cinematic Universe: A Retrospective at the Academy Museum

The Academy Awards, in partnership with Korean studio CJ ENM, is set to unveil a remarkable exhibition dedicated to the career of acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon Ho. Known for his groundbreaking films such as 'Parasite,' 'Memories of Murder,' and 'Snowpiercer,' Bong Joon Ho has a legacy further solidified by his three Academy Awards.

Titled 'Director's Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho,' the exhibition will be launched on March 23 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It will feature over 100 original items, ranging from storyboards and research materials to film posters and on-set photographs, all offering a deep dive into the visionary filmmaker's creative process.

This three-year collaboration aims not only to celebrate Korean cinema but also highlight outstanding Asian films in the Hollywood mainstream. Alongside the exhibition, visitors will find a creative workspace that showcases objects that have inspired Bong's films and a retrospective series of his cinematic works. Bong Joon Ho's latest project, 'Mickey 17,' starring Robert Pattinson, adds to the anticipation surrounding this event.

