Unearthing Haridev Joshi: A Chronicle of Legacy

In a significant literary and political event, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unveiled a new book titled 'Mahi Ke Manasvi', authored by journalist Sunny Sebastian. The book dives into the storied life and contributions of the late former Chief Minister Haridev Joshi.

The launch was graced by an assembly of literary and political dignitaries. Gehlot, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of literature despite waning reading habits in today's digital age, expressing hope that the book will inspire younger generations.

The author, Sunny Sebastian, described the book as a comprehensive examination of Haridev Joshi's personal and political journey, shedding light on his enduring impact on Rajasthan's socio-political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)