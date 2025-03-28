Left Menu

Unearthing Haridev Joshi: A Chronicle of Legacy

The book 'Mahi Ke Manasvi', launched by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, chronicles the life of Haridev Joshi, a prominent political figure in Rajasthan. Authored by Sunny Sebastian, the book explores both personal and political aspects of Joshi's life, highlighting his influence on the state's politics.

In a significant literary and political event, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unveiled a new book titled 'Mahi Ke Manasvi', authored by journalist Sunny Sebastian. The book dives into the storied life and contributions of the late former Chief Minister Haridev Joshi.

The launch was graced by an assembly of literary and political dignitaries. Gehlot, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of literature despite waning reading habits in today's digital age, expressing hope that the book will inspire younger generations.

The author, Sunny Sebastian, described the book as a comprehensive examination of Haridev Joshi's personal and political journey, shedding light on his enduring impact on Rajasthan's socio-political fabric.

