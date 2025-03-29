Ryan Coogler Eyes Denzel Washington for 'Black Panther 3'

Left Menu

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler aims to cast Denzel Washington in 'Black Panther 3'. Discussed on the Nightcap podcast, Coogler expressed his desire to collaborate with the iconic actor. Marvel hasn't confirmed the sequel yet, but Coogler insists the film isn't far off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:40 IST
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned filmmaker Ryan Coogler is setting his sights on Hollywood legend Denzel Washington for the upcoming 'Black Panther 3'. During an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, Coogler confirmed his plans to include Washington in the next chapter of the superhero saga, according to Variety.

Expressing his eagerness, Coogler stated, 'I've been dying to work with Denzel. I'm hoping we can make that happen. I've got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he's interested, man, it's going to happen. He's a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He's all about looking out for us, now.'

When asked by Sharpe about the timeline for 'Black Panther 3', Coogler assured fans, 'Not long.' Although Marvel has yet to officially announce the sequel, with the studio currently scheduled only to release further 'Avengers' and 'Spider-Man' films beyond 2025, Denzel Washington hinted at Coogler's writing intentions during a November interview with Australia's 'Today'. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

