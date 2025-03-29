Left Menu

Mascot Mayhem: Haaland's Alleged Head Knock

Manchester City refuted claims that Erling Haaland caused injuries to their mascot, Moonbeam, before a Premier League game. The woman in the mascot role alleged a playful hit to her head resulted in harm. An internal investigation and police involvement found no evidence supporting the allegations.

Updated: 29-03-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester City has strongly denied accusations against striker Erling Haaland concerning injuries allegedly sustained by their mascot, Moonbeam. Reports indicated that the incident happened ahead of a home Premier League clash with Southampton in October.

The woman portraying the mascot claimed she was shocked after a seemingly playful tap on her head by Norwegian star Haaland. She reported the incident to the police and discussed it with the club, asserting the tap warranted an assault complaint.

According to a City spokesperson, an internal investigation revealed no substantial evidence to support the claim of an injury resulting from the incident. Greater Manchester Police received a complaint, but no further action was initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

