Mascot Mayhem: Haaland's Alleged Head Knock

Manchester City has strongly denied accusations against striker Erling Haaland concerning injuries allegedly sustained by their mascot, Moonbeam. Reports indicated that the incident happened ahead of a home Premier League clash with Southampton in October.

The woman portraying the mascot claimed she was shocked after a seemingly playful tap on her head by Norwegian star Haaland. She reported the incident to the police and discussed it with the club, asserting the tap warranted an assault complaint.

According to a City spokesperson, an internal investigation revealed no substantial evidence to support the claim of an injury resulting from the incident. Greater Manchester Police received a complaint, but no further action was initiated.

