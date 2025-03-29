Debate over Dog Memorial at Shivaji's Raigad Fort

In a recent development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken about the controversial dog memorial situated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's samadhi at Raigad Fort. The decision regarding this memorial will be made after thorough deliberations, he confirmed.

The memorial, financially supported by the Holkars of the Maratha dynasty, has stood without contest for several years. However, questions have been raised recently concerning its legitimacy.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal descendant, has called for the memorial's removal. He argues a lack of historical documentation supporting the existence of Shivaji Maharaj's dog, Waghya, claims it encroaches upon the fort's legally protected heritage status.

(With inputs from agencies.)