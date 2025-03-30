Chaitra Navratri Pilgrimage: A Spiritual Journey Amidst Advanced Facilities
Thousands of pilgrims traveled to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for the Chaitra Navratri festival, amid enhanced security measures. The Shrine Board has implemented new facilities to aid pilgrims, including special services for those with disabilities. The influx of devotees continues to rise, creating long queues from Katra to the shrine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Thousands of devotees converged on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir as the Chaitra Navratri festival commenced on Sunday, marking the start of a spiritually significant period for many Hindus.
The pilgrimage site saw increased security measures with the deployment of AI-powered CCTV cameras, drones, and crowd management teams to prevent any incidents along the route.
The Shrine Board has introduced new initiatives, including free services for persons with disabilities, to ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience, amidst a surge in pilgrim numbers and long queues from Katra to the cave shrine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Targets Security Clearances at Major Law Firm
Trump's Executive Order Targets Law Firm Over Security Clearances
Odisha Celebrates Holi Amid Tight Security Measures
Blast at Amritsar Temple Sparks Security Concerns Amidst Investigations
Punjab Temple Explosion: Swift Actions and Tightened Security