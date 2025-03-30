Left Menu

Chaitra Navratri Pilgrimage: A Spiritual Journey Amidst Advanced Facilities

Thousands of pilgrims traveled to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for the Chaitra Navratri festival, amid enhanced security measures. The Shrine Board has implemented new facilities to aid pilgrims, including special services for those with disabilities. The influx of devotees continues to rise, creating long queues from Katra to the shrine.

Updated: 30-03-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:39 IST
Thousands of devotees converged on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir as the Chaitra Navratri festival commenced on Sunday, marking the start of a spiritually significant period for many Hindus.

The pilgrimage site saw increased security measures with the deployment of AI-powered CCTV cameras, drones, and crowd management teams to prevent any incidents along the route.

The Shrine Board has introduced new initiatives, including free services for persons with disabilities, to ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience, amidst a surge in pilgrim numbers and long queues from Katra to the cave shrine.

