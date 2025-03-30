Chaitra Navratri Pilgrimage: A Spiritual Journey Amidst Advanced Facilities

Thousands of devotees converged on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir as the Chaitra Navratri festival commenced on Sunday, marking the start of a spiritually significant period for many Hindus.

The pilgrimage site saw increased security measures with the deployment of AI-powered CCTV cameras, drones, and crowd management teams to prevent any incidents along the route.

The Shrine Board has introduced new initiatives, including free services for persons with disabilities, to ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience, amidst a surge in pilgrim numbers and long queues from Katra to the cave shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)