Manish Malhotra's Cinematic Journey: From Couture to Celluloid

Manish Malhotra, the famed Bollywood designer celebrated for blending cinema and fashion, is now embarking on a new journey into film production. With his newly launched Stage5 Production banner, Malhotra is keen to create powerful stories, starting with the suspense drama 'Saali Mohabbat,' directed by Tisca Chopra.

His film lineup also includes projects like 'Bun Tikki' and 'Ul-jalool Ishq,' featuring prominent actors such as Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. Malhotra's 35-year fascination with the cinematic world has driven him to pursue storytelling through film, breaking free from the glamorous costume designing he's known for.

For Malhotra, entering the film production sphere isn't about profit but about backing individualistic stories that traditional producers might overlook. Despite his roots in fashion, he stresses the importance of fluid creativity post-pandemic, supporting diverse storytelling and innovative ideas in filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)