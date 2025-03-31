Eid Celebrations Unite Spirit Across Tamil Nadu

The festive spirit of Eid filled the air across Tamil Nadu as the faithful gathered in mosques and designated venues to offer special prayers on Monday.

Celebrations were marked by unity and joy, with greetings exchanged among near and dear ones, underscoring the essence of Eid after a month-long fast.

Prominent political leaders like Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappad K Palaniswami conveyed their greetings, echoing themes of community support and solidarity with the state's Muslim population.

(With inputs from agencies.)