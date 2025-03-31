Eid Celebrations Unite Spirit Across Tamil Nadu
Eid was celebrated across Tamil Nadu with special prayers and fervour. Leading political figures, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, extended greetings, highlighting the occasion's spirit of fasting, kindness, and brotherhood. State leaders also affirmed their commitment to the welfare of the Muslim community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The festive spirit of Eid filled the air across Tamil Nadu as the faithful gathered in mosques and designated venues to offer special prayers on Monday.
Celebrations were marked by unity and joy, with greetings exchanged among near and dear ones, underscoring the essence of Eid after a month-long fast.
Prominent political leaders like Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappad K Palaniswami conveyed their greetings, echoing themes of community support and solidarity with the state's Muslim population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eid
- Tamil Nadu
- M K Stalin
- AIADMK
- Muslim community
- prayers
- fervour
- fasting
- brotherhood
- celebrations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rohingya Prayers Amidst Leadership Crisis
Chandrababu Naidu Marks Grandson's 10th Birthday with Prayers, Charity, and Tech Innovations
Stalin Reaffirms DMK's Dedication to Tamil Nadu's Muslim Community at Iftar Event
DMK Reaffirms Strong Support for Muslim Community
Peaceful Friday Prayers Amid Security Heightened in Uttar Pradesh