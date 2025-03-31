Left Menu

Eid Celebrations Unite Spirit Across Tamil Nadu

Eid was celebrated across Tamil Nadu with special prayers and fervour. Leading political figures, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, extended greetings, highlighting the occasion's spirit of fasting, kindness, and brotherhood. State leaders also affirmed their commitment to the welfare of the Muslim community.

The festive spirit of Eid filled the air across Tamil Nadu as the faithful gathered in mosques and designated venues to offer special prayers on Monday.

Celebrations were marked by unity and joy, with greetings exchanged among near and dear ones, underscoring the essence of Eid after a month-long fast.

Prominent political leaders like Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappad K Palaniswami conveyed their greetings, echoing themes of community support and solidarity with the state's Muslim population.

