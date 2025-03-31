Spectacular Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

A dazzling celebration marked the 25th anniversary of the Lakme Fashion Week X Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) with an event at the Jio World Convention Centre. The glittering gala brought together around 30 esteemed designers, including celebrated names like Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Ritu Beri, showcasing their most iconic creations from the past quarter century.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her return as Lakme's brand ambassador, reminiscing about her journey with the fashion giant. "I've walked the ramp at various sizes, but my heart was always with Lakme," she shared. The event, hosted by Indian-origin American actor Kal Penn, was filled with humor, celebrity mentions, and tributes to the pivotal figures behind the scenes.

The evening also included a poignant moment of remembrance for the late designer Rohit Bal, recognized for his indelible mark on fashion. The finale showcased a standing ovation as an LED screen displayed footage of Bal's last show, capping off a memorable evening that honored the legacy and future of Indian haute couture.

