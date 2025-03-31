Left Menu

Spectacular Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI celebrated its 25-year anniversary with a lavish event featuring iconic designs and tributes to designer Rohit Bal. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her return to Lakme, while host Kal Penn added humor and wit to the evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:01 IST
Spectacular Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dazzling celebration marked the 25th anniversary of the Lakme Fashion Week X Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) with an event at the Jio World Convention Centre. The glittering gala brought together around 30 esteemed designers, including celebrated names like Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Ritu Beri, showcasing their most iconic creations from the past quarter century.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her return as Lakme's brand ambassador, reminiscing about her journey with the fashion giant. "I've walked the ramp at various sizes, but my heart was always with Lakme," she shared. The event, hosted by Indian-origin American actor Kal Penn, was filled with humor, celebrity mentions, and tributes to the pivotal figures behind the scenes.

The evening also included a poignant moment of remembrance for the late designer Rohit Bal, recognized for his indelible mark on fashion. The finale showcased a standing ovation as an LED screen displayed footage of Bal's last show, capping off a memorable evening that honored the legacy and future of Indian haute couture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025