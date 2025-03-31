Left Menu

Kashmir's Historic Sacred Spaces Under Siege: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Speaks Out

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chief priest of Kashmir, criticized authorities' decision to prevent Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah and Jama Masjid. Denouncing this as oppressive, Mirwaiz emphasized the importance of these sacred spaces. He further alleged his house arrest ahead of the celebration. Officials have not commented on these claims.

In a controversial move, authorities barred Eid prayers at Kashmir's historic Eidgah and Jama Masjid, drawing sharp criticism from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the region's chief priest.

Terming the decision oppressive, Mirwaiz claimed on social media that the act reflects an authoritarian approach prevalent in Kashmir, arguing that these sacred spaces belong to the people.

Additionally, Mirwaiz alleged he was placed under house arrest ahead of Eid. However, officials declined to comment on these accusations, leaving the community seeking answers amid claims of normalcy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

