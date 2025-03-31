Kashmir's Historic Sacred Spaces Under Siege: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Speaks Out

In a controversial move, authorities barred Eid prayers at Kashmir's historic Eidgah and Jama Masjid, drawing sharp criticism from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the region's chief priest.

Terming the decision oppressive, Mirwaiz claimed on social media that the act reflects an authoritarian approach prevalent in Kashmir, arguing that these sacred spaces belong to the people.

Additionally, Mirwaiz alleged he was placed under house arrest ahead of Eid. However, officials declined to comment on these accusations, leaving the community seeking answers amid claims of normalcy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)