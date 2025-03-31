Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Peacefully Across Uttar Pradesh Amid Tight Security

In a show of interfaith harmony and diligent security, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers unfolded peacefully across Uttar Pradesh, with thousands gathering at mosques and Eidgahs. Key cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Aligarh saw major congregations under tight surveillance, reflecting the collaboration between administration and citizens.

Security measures included AI-enhanced drones and intensified social media monitoring, with officials ensuring strict compliance to prevent any disruptions. In Aligarh, however, some celebrants donned black armbands to protest the proposed Waqf Bill. The event remained mostly celebratory, emphasizing unity among communities.

Political figures and law enforcement highlighted the significance of cooperation during festivities. While BJP MP Satish Gautam defended legal enforcement, opposition in Sambhal appreciated the communal turnout. Across the state, Eid prayers concluded without incident, and messages of peace and love resonated, reinforcing interfaith solidarity.

