Heroic Legacy: 'Wing Commander Prakash Navale Chowk' Unveiled in Sangli

A municipal corporation in Maharashtra has named a chowk in honor of Wing Commander Prakash Navale, an Indian Air Force pilot awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery in saving Odisha's former CM J B Patnaik from a mob in 1982. Navale was praised for his courage and presence of mind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Honoring a remarkable act of bravery, a municipal corporation in western Maharashtra has named a public square after Wing Commander Prakash Navale. The decorated former Indian Air Force pilot earned the Shaurya Chakra for his daring rescue of then Odisha Chief Minister J B Patnaik from a hostile mob in 1982.

The civic body of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad announced that the Kolhapur Road Akashwani Chowk in Sangli city now bears the name 'Wing Commander Prakash Navale Chowk.' In 1982, Navale, then a Flight Lieutenant, was recognized for his determination and courage during the crisis in Gopalpur, which could have escalated had he not intervened.

The Shaurya Chakra, awarded for valor in non-combat situations, is akin to the wartime Vir Chakra. Now 73, Navale expressed gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged BJP MLA Sudhir Gadgil for advocating his cause. Both Navale and Gadgil are alumni of Sainik School Satara.

