Heroic Legacy: 'Wing Commander Prakash Navale Chowk' Unveiled in Sangli

Honoring a remarkable act of bravery, a municipal corporation in western Maharashtra has named a public square after Wing Commander Prakash Navale. The decorated former Indian Air Force pilot earned the Shaurya Chakra for his daring rescue of then Odisha Chief Minister J B Patnaik from a hostile mob in 1982.

The civic body of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad announced that the Kolhapur Road Akashwani Chowk in Sangli city now bears the name 'Wing Commander Prakash Navale Chowk.' In 1982, Navale, then a Flight Lieutenant, was recognized for his determination and courage during the crisis in Gopalpur, which could have escalated had he not intervened.

The Shaurya Chakra, awarded for valor in non-combat situations, is akin to the wartime Vir Chakra. Now 73, Navale expressed gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged BJP MLA Sudhir Gadgil for advocating his cause. Both Navale and Gadgil are alumni of Sainik School Satara.

