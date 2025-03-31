Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Amid Calls for Waqf Bill Withdrawal in Jharkhand

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with fervor in Jharkhand, marked by prayers and security measures. Leaders extended greetings, while protests against the Waqf Bill occurred during festivities, with some opting for black armbands. Authorities deployed security personnel and surveillance to ensure safety during the celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Jharkhand were held with religious fervor and tight security on Monday. People across the state gathered at mosques to offer prayers, marking the end of Ramzan.

The celebrations witnessed heartwarming greetings from state leaders, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who highlighted the spirit of peace and brotherhood on social media.

Amidst the festive spirit, protests against the Waqf Bill unfolded, with some citizens bearing black armbands. Security was heightened with CCTV cameras, drones, and personnel stationed at key locations to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

