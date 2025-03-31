Lourdes Sanctuary Covers Mosaics by Accused Priest Amid Abuse Allegations

The Lourdes sanctuary, a renowned Catholic pilgrimage site, has commenced covering mosaics by Rev. Marko Rupnik, an artist entangled in abuse allegations. Approximately 25 individuals, primarily former nuns, have accused Rupnik of various abuses. While expelled from the Jesuit order in 2023, he remains a priest and has made no public comments regarding the accusations.

Mosaics by Rupnik decorate the facade of the Rosary Basilica in Lourdes, drawing millions of visitors annually for its famed healing waters. The decision to cover these artworks was announced by Bishop Jean-Marc Micas, symbolizing a step forward for victims of clergy abuse. This follows a previous decision to cease nighttime illumination of the images.

The Vatican continues its investigation into Rupnik, and plans for a Church trial are in motion. Meanwhile, the Jesuit order has initiated contact with alleged victims to discuss potential reparations. These developments signal a significant moment in addressing past abuses within the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)