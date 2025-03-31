Left Menu

Lourdes Sanctuary Covers Mosaics by Accused Priest Amid Abuse Allegations

The Lourdes sanctuary began covering mosaics by Rev. Marko Rupnik, accused by 25 people of abuse, including former nuns. Rupnik was expelled from the Jesuit order but remains a priest. The Vatican investigation into him continues. The coverings aim to aid abuse victims entering the basilica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:24 IST
Lourdes Sanctuary Covers Mosaics by Accused Priest Amid Abuse Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Lourdes sanctuary, a renowned Catholic pilgrimage site, has commenced covering mosaics by Rev. Marko Rupnik, an artist entangled in abuse allegations. Approximately 25 individuals, primarily former nuns, have accused Rupnik of various abuses. While expelled from the Jesuit order in 2023, he remains a priest and has made no public comments regarding the accusations.

Mosaics by Rupnik decorate the facade of the Rosary Basilica in Lourdes, drawing millions of visitors annually for its famed healing waters. The decision to cover these artworks was announced by Bishop Jean-Marc Micas, symbolizing a step forward for victims of clergy abuse. This follows a previous decision to cease nighttime illumination of the images.

The Vatican continues its investigation into Rupnik, and plans for a Church trial are in motion. Meanwhile, the Jesuit order has initiated contact with alleged victims to discuss potential reparations. These developments signal a significant moment in addressing past abuses within the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025