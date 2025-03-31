Will Smith Unveils Honest Return to Music with 'Based on a True Story'

Will Smith, making a notable return to the music scene, credits invaluable advice from icons Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar for shaping his latest album, 'Based on a True Story'. As reported by People magazine, Smith revealed that he consulted these hip-hop luminaries for guidance as he re-entered the industry.

Jay-Z counseled Smith to remain genuine, advising, "Don't fake your story. You gotta say what's true for you," which ultimately inspired the album's title. He warned Smith against the pitfalls of emulating younger artists, emphasizing authenticity.

Kendrick Lamar echoed similar sentiments, urging Smith to confront his fears and express truths he'd long avoided. Smith acknowledged the guidance as daunting yet freeing, resulting in an album hailed for its honesty. Featuring tracks that directly address notable incidents like his 2022 Oscars controversy, the album marks his first comprehensive musical effort since 2005's 'Lost and Found'.

