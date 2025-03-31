Left Menu

Will Smith Unveils Honest Return to Music with 'Based on a True Story'

Will Smith shares insights from Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar that informed his latest album, 'Based on a True Story'. Their advice inspired him to focus on authenticity, leading to a collection reflecting his true self. The album addresses pivotal moments, including his controversial Oscars incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:39 IST
Will Smith Unveils Honest Return to Music with 'Based on a True Story'
Will Smith, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Will Smith, making a notable return to the music scene, credits invaluable advice from icons Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar for shaping his latest album, 'Based on a True Story'. As reported by People magazine, Smith revealed that he consulted these hip-hop luminaries for guidance as he re-entered the industry.

Jay-Z counseled Smith to remain genuine, advising, "Don't fake your story. You gotta say what's true for you," which ultimately inspired the album's title. He warned Smith against the pitfalls of emulating younger artists, emphasizing authenticity.

Kendrick Lamar echoed similar sentiments, urging Smith to confront his fears and express truths he'd long avoided. Smith acknowledged the guidance as daunting yet freeing, resulting in an album hailed for its honesty. Featuring tracks that directly address notable incidents like his 2022 Oscars controversy, the album marks his first comprehensive musical effort since 2005's 'Lost and Found'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025