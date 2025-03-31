Ananya Panday Shines at IPL Glam Fest Amidst Cricket Fever

Tinsel town's very own Ananya Panday electrified the Wankhede Stadium with her vibrant performance, injecting a dose of Bollywood allure into the IPL mega celebrations just before the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday evening.

Amidst the palpable excitement, her father, actor Chunky Panday, captured the jubilant moment, remarking on the 'absolute electric atmosphere' that gripped the stadium as MI captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl, banking on the favorable track conditions and strategic advantages.

As both teams strategically positioned themselves, with MI seeking their first win and KKR bouncing back from an initial defeat, the players from both sides were eager to make their mark in the early stages of the season.

