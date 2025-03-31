Left Menu

Ananya Panday Shines at IPL Glam Fest Amidst Cricket Fever

Bollywood star Ananya Panday dazzled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with an electric dance performance as part of the IPL festivities before the KKR vs MI match. Father Chunky Panday praised the atmosphere, while MI's Hardik Pandya expressed confidence in the team's strategy. Both teams seek momentum in the early season.

Updated: 31-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:16 IST
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Tinsel town's very own Ananya Panday electrified the Wankhede Stadium with her vibrant performance, injecting a dose of Bollywood allure into the IPL mega celebrations just before the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday evening.

Amidst the palpable excitement, her father, actor Chunky Panday, captured the jubilant moment, remarking on the 'absolute electric atmosphere' that gripped the stadium as MI captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl, banking on the favorable track conditions and strategic advantages.

As both teams strategically positioned themselves, with MI seeking their first win and KKR bouncing back from an initial defeat, the players from both sides were eager to make their mark in the early stages of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

