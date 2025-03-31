Eid Festivities Illuminate Kolkata: A Day of Unity and Celebration

Thousands gathered across Kolkata and its neighboring regions on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the end of Ramadan. Red Road and various mosques became the focal points of morning prayers, while the city donned festive decorations, lighting up locales like Park Circus and Khidderpore.

The celebrations saw an outpouring of camaraderie as people exchanged greetings and indulged in festive delicacies such as haleem, biryani, and Nihari. The occasion also boosted local businesses, with restaurants bustling and cinemas reporting high attendance for the latest releases like Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'.

Prominent figures, including West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extended their greetings. Banerjee, who joined the prayers at Red Road, emphasized harmony and unity, while Mayor Firhad Hakim participated in rituals at Chetla. The day was marked with joy and community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)