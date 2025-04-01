Left Menu

Exploring Generational Bonds: Rituparna Sengupta and Sharmila Tagore Star in 'Puratawn'

Rituparna Sengupta stars alongside Sharmila Tagore in 'Puratawn', a Bengali film about a mother-daughter relationship. Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film has gained international acclaim. Sengupta reflects on her on-screen chemistry with Tagore, who shared anecdotes from her remarkable film career during production breaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:12 IST
Renowned actress Rituparna Sengupta joins forces with Padma Bhushan awardee Sharmila Tagore in the upcoming Bengali film 'Puratawn'. The film, directed by Suman Ghosh, paints a poignant picture of the bond between a mother and daughter, played by Sengupta and Tagore.

In a recent conversation, Sengupta recounted moments from the set where Tagore shared snippets from her illustrious career, spanning six decades and collaborations with cinematic legends. Their collaboration on 'Puratawn' came to life thanks to Ghosh's script that both actresses loved at first read.

Set for release on April 11, the film is already a hit on the international festival circuit, winning accolades at prestigious events. Viewers can anticipate a heartfelt tale of familial bonds enriched by the noteworthy contributions of seasoned talents like Tagore and Sengupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

