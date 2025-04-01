Left Menu

Celebrating Utkala Dibasa: Pride in Odisha's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Odisha's history, literature, and music on Utkala Dibasa, the state's formation day. He acknowledged the efforts of the people and the joint progress achieved by the Centre and the state government. Utkala Dibasa celebrates Odisha's formation in 1936 from the Bihar and Orissa Province.

Updated: 01-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, celebrated to honor the state's storied history and rich cultural heritage.

In a message posted on social media, Modi emphasized India's pride in Odisha's vibrant literature, historical accomplishments, and musical traditions. Highlighting the industrious nature of its citizens, the Prime Minister noted significant advancements made collaboratively by the federal and state authorities over the past year.

Utkala Dibasa marks the day in 1936 when Odisha emerged as a separate state, distinct from the then Bihar and Orissa Province, and is observed annually on April 1. Since then, Odia people have made remarkable contributions across various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

