Sarhul: Celebrating Nature's Fervour in Jharkhand
Sarhul, Jharkhand's significant tribal festival, witnessed grand celebrations with processions and rituals led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries. The festival underscores the connection with nature, traditions, and cultural heritage while promoting environmental conservation. A two-day state holiday was declared to honor the occasion.
- Country:
- India
This week, Jharkhand came alive with the vibrant celebrations of its largest tribal festival, Sarhul. Spectacular processions and people clad in traditional outfits filled the streets on Tuesday, showcasing the community's deep-rooted cultural legacy.
Officials led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, immersed in Sarhul's rites at the Tribal College Hostel in Ranchi. The festival reflects the profound ties to tradition and the environment. Demonstrating this, Chief Minister Soren planted a Sakhua tree at the site and joined in the traditional dances.
In light of Sarhul's significance, the state government declared a new two-day state holiday. Officials, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, emphasized the festival's message of nature conservation. Celebrations continued with Shobha Yatras parading past notable locations, further enlivening Jharkhand's cultural calendar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
