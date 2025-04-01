Pope Francis on the Path to Recovery and Saint-Making
Pope Francis is recovering well from double pneumonia, continuing his work at the Vatican, including canonization efforts for Venezuelan and Papua New Guinean saints. Despite lingering health challenges, the pontiff remains in good spirits, receiving support from faithful worldwide while resting as per doctor's orders.
Pope Francis is showing continued progress in his recovery from a severe bout of double pneumonia, the Vatican announced on Tuesday. His daily routine includes working at his desk and participating in Mass within his private chapel, highlighting the Pope's resilience.
The Vatican revealed that Francis is undergoing physical and respiratory therapy with promising results, including improved vocal abilities. His recent activities were focused on advancing the canonization of the first saints from Venezuela and Papua New Guinea and remembering Archbishop Maloyan, killed during the 1915 Armenian massacres.
The pontiff's health, monitored by regular check-ups at his Vatican residence, shows slight improvements in an ongoing lung infection. Advised to rest for two months to ensure full recovery, Francis is excluded from large gatherings for now, leaving his participation in Holy Week celebrations uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
