Resilience Amidst Chaos: Assyrian New Year Parade Marred by Axe Attack

An annual celebration turned into chaos when an attacker disrupted the Assyrian New Year parade in Dohuk, Iraq. Onlookers reported the man wielding an axe, injuring three people.

The attacker was reportedly shouting Islamic slogans, invoking the Islamic State, as he struck a 17-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman, both sustaining severe injuries. Security forces quickly subdued the assailant.

Despite the attack, the Assyrian community persisted with their celebrations, underscoring their resilience. They have long faced persecution both ethnically and religiously but remain steadfast in their traditions and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)