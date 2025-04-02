Comedian Kamra Summoned for Derogatory Remarks Case
Mumbai Police have issued a third summons to comedian Kunal Kamra in a defamation case involving remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra had failed to appear for two prior summons. A parody song performed by Kamra at a show allegedly defamed Shinde, leading to legal action.
Mumbai Police have issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, requiring his presence on April 5 in connection with a defamation case involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The summons follow previous attempts to engage Kamra in the investigation. He had been summoned twice but did not appear.
The charges stem from a parody song he performed, which insiders claim defamed Shinde. The Khar police registered an FIR after a complaint from a Shiv Sena MLA, as Shiv Sena activists vandalized the studio where the performance was recorded.
