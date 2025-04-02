Left Menu

Comedian Kamra Summoned for Derogatory Remarks Case

Mumbai Police have issued a third summons to comedian Kunal Kamra in a defamation case involving remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra had failed to appear for two prior summons. A parody song performed by Kamra at a show allegedly defamed Shinde, leading to legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 08:34 IST
Comedian Kamra Summoned for Derogatory Remarks Case
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, requiring his presence on April 5 in connection with a defamation case involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The summons follow previous attempts to engage Kamra in the investigation. He had been summoned twice but did not appear.

The charges stem from a parody song he performed, which insiders claim defamed Shinde. The Khar police registered an FIR after a complaint from a Shiv Sena MLA, as Shiv Sena activists vandalized the studio where the performance was recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025