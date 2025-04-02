Left Menu

US Naval Academy Purges DEI Books Amid Controversy

The US Naval Academy removed nearly 400 books from its library as part of a directive to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content. This move aligns with wider Trump administration efforts, although it has sparked disagreement and confusion among officials and the public.

US Naval Academy Purges DEI Books Amid Controversy
The US Naval Academy has taken the controversial step of removing approximately 400 books from its library, an action prompted by a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office. This move is part of a broader initiative to purge diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content from federal institutions.

Academy officials began the review process last week, initially identifying around 900 books for further examination. The removal of the books was completed promptly before Hegseth's scheduled visit, though officials state the visit was unrelated to the library's action.

The directive to remove DEI material is part of a far-reaching policy under the Trump administration, affecting schools and federal policies. The removal has sparked debate among military and political leaders, highlighting the challenges faced in interpreting and implementing such policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

