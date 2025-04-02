Euro India Fresh Foods Teams Up with Gujarat Titans as Official Snacking Partner

Euro India Fresh Foods, a prominent player in the snack and beverage industry, has signed on as the Official Snacking Partner of the Gujarat Titans for the ongoing cricket season, promising to enhance the fan experience with premium snacks.

The exciting collaboration merges the thrilling world of cricket with high-quality snacking, offering fans a memorable match experience with every bite of Euro's offerings. Euro India Fresh Foods will also launch engaging initiatives, including giveaways and competitions, offering fans a chance to win match tickets and exclusive merchandise.

Founded in 2012, Euro India Fresh Foods is known for its extensive range of over 175 products and its commitment to quality, hygiene, and safety. The company is expanding its portfolio with new ventures such as the Euro Food Park, aiming to set benchmarks in the FMCG sector both nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)