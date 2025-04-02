Left Menu

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's Enchanting Visit to the Taj Mahal

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font recently visited the Taj Mahal, spending an hour exploring and asking about its history and carvings. Captivated by the monument's beauty, he requested some private moments to admire the iconic structure from a nearby bench.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:28 IST
Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font made a memorable visit to India's iconic Taj Mahal on Wednesday.

During his hour-long exploration, President Boric Font was deeply engaged with its intricate architectural details and history, as indicated by his guide, Nitin Singh.

After a detailed exploration, the President expressed a desire for solitude to fully absorb the monument's splendor, spending several minutes alone reflecting while seated on a bench.

