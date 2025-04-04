Controversy Erupts Over Real Estate Ventures in Tirumala

On Thursday, YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy leveled serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of exploiting the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy's name as a promotional tool for real estate ventures. Reddy criticized the initiative of constructing a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple within a private real estate project by G Square.

Reddy expressed concerns that the venture undermines the sanctity of Tirumala. He questioned if such commercialization would pave the way for further misuse of Lord Venkateswara for business purposes. Highlighting failures of NDA allies, Reddy pointed out that liquor and meat sales are permitted, and allegations of drug-related violence towards devotees are being overlooked.

The YSRCP leader also condemned the alleged preferential treatment extended to VIPs in Tirumala, contending that ordinary devotees were sidelined. He criticized Nara Lokesh's assistant for allegedly misusing VIP recommendation letters and urged the central government to probe into the perceived erosion of institutions established by the previous YSRCP administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)